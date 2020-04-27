Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Astrodome Area neighborhood

Spending time in Astrodome Area? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a halal food truck to a deli.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Astrodome Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Gyro King

Photo: gyro king/yelp

Topping the list is food truck and halal spot Gyro King, which offers juices and smoothies and more. Located at 2424 Old Spanish Triangle, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 718 reviews on Yelp.

Gyro King has three other Houston-area locations. The spot serves up gyros along with salads and meat over rice platters. The restaurant also offers seven different fresh juice options. (Find the entire menu here.)

2. Sunshine's Health Food Store And Vegetarian Deli

Photo: arga b./Yelp

Next up is vegetarian spot Sunshine's Health Food Store And Vegetarian Deli, which offers juices and smoothies and salads, situated at 3102 Old Spanish Triangle With 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business' website, the deli opened in 1983 and was "one of the first health food stores serving raw and cooked vegetarian dishes in Houston."

On the menu, look for wraps, salads and vegetarian burgers. The spot also offers a large selection of supplements and vitamins. Try the spicy black bean burger as well as the avocado wrap. (Check out the full menu here.)

3. Houston's Famous Deli

Photo: Chris b./Yelp

Deli Houston's Famous Deli, which offers sandwiches and soups, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2130 Holly Hall St., 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews.

The restaurant has a wide selection of muffulettas, hot and cold subs, paninis, salads and desserts. (Take a look at the rest of the menu here.)

4. Coreanos

Photo: Coreanos/Yelp

Coreanos, a food truck and Korean and Mexican spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 392 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7500 Almeda Road to see for yourself.

According to the business' website, this mobile restaurant offers "the perfect harmony of savory Korean BBQ with the familiar flavors of Mexican cuisine."

Menu standouts include the beef bulgogi tacos, kimcheese fries (with crispy fries, choice of meat, caramelized kimchi, onions, cilantro, cheese and El Scorcho sauce) and the K-Ramen burger. (Explore the entire menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.