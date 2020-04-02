The 4 best Japanese spots in Houston

In search of a new favorite Japanese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. Estimated daily customers at Houston-area restaurants grew to 49 per business in April of last year, second only to March with an average of 51, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Samurai Noodle

Photo: Samurai Noodle/Yelp

First on the list is Samurai Noodle. Located at 1801 Durham Drive, Suite 2 in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, the spot to score ramen and noodles is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 638 reviews on Yelp.

2. Agu Ramen

Photo: AGU Ramen/Yelp

Next up is Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park's AGU Ramen, situated at 7340 Washington Ave. With four stars out of 306 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ramen has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sasaki Japanese Restaurant

Photo: michael s./Yelp

Mid West's Sasaki Japanese Restaurant, located at 8979 Westheimer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, Japanese and Asian fusion spot four stars out of 176 reviews.

4. JINYA Ramen Bar

Photo: JINYA Ramen Bar/Yelp

A location of the chain JINYA Ramen Bar, a cocktail bar that offers ramen and more in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 2,863 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 105 to see for yourself.

