Porta’vino makes Memorial Park debut with pizza and more

A new wine bar and Mediterranean spot, offering pizza and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 7800 Washington Ave. in Memorial Park, the fresh arrival is called Porta’vino.

According to the business's Facebook page, Porta'vino is "Houston's finest bring-your-own-wine (BYOB) restaurant... Mediterranean-inspired menu, a wine list curated by Houston wine guru, Dale Robertson."

On the menu, expect to see items like pizza, pasta dishes, smoked pork chops and sea bass. For dessert, there's coconut creme pie and an alcoholic milkshake. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Porta’vino is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Dwight A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 8, wrote, "Absolutely thrilled to have this brand new BYOB restaurant in the neighborhood! The owner is gracious and welcoming. The staff is professional, knowledgeable and hospitable."

And Brad C. wrote, "Had the Diavolo pasta and the pork chop — both were outstanding. Coconut cream pie was excellent and giant. We brought a bottle of our own wine! "

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Porta’vino is open from 5–10 p.m. daily.

