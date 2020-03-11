ScreamWorld’s final night is this Friday the 13th. What you need to know before their doors close for good

HOUSTON – ScreamWorld will be closing its doors for good after 31 years but not without scaring people one last time on this Friday the 13th.

Owner Jim Fetterly, 63, is ready to pack up and retire from the horror haunt industry. ScreamWorld’s land, located on North Sam Houston Parkway between Ella and T.C. Jester, is for sale and Fetterly has been in contact with potential buyers.

One party has expressed interest in continuing ScreamWorld.

“It seems only fitting that after 31 years of terrorizing well over 1 million patrons, we will open our doors one last time on Friday the 13th,” he said in a press release, “I am hanging up my haunt hat for good and retiring.”

The 4.5-acre Scream Park includes attractions such as The Swamp, The Edge of Darkness and Jake’s Slaughterhouse.

ScreamWorld’s final night will take place from 8-11 p.m. this Friday. Tickets range from $20-$30.