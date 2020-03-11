69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

69ºF

Features

ScreamWorld’s final night is this Friday the 13th. What you need to know before their doors close for good

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: ScreamWorld, Houston, Local, Things To Do
ScreamWorld will close their doors for good this Friday the 13.
ScreamWorld will close their doors for good this Friday the 13. (Courtesy of ScreamWorld)

HOUSTON – ScreamWorld will be closing its doors for good after 31 years but not without scaring people one last time on this Friday the 13th.

Owner Jim Fetterly, 63, is ready to pack up and retire from the horror haunt industry. ScreamWorld’s land, located on North Sam Houston Parkway between Ella and T.C. Jester, is for sale and Fetterly has been in contact with potential buyers.

One party has expressed interest in continuing ScreamWorld.

“It seems only fitting that after 31 years of terrorizing well over 1 million patrons, we will open our doors one last time on Friday the 13th,” he said in a press release, “I am hanging up my haunt hat for good and retiring.”

The 4.5-acre Scream Park includes attractions such as The Swamp, The Edge of Darkness and Jake’s Slaughterhouse.

ScreamWorld’s final night will take place from 8-11 p.m. this Friday. Tickets range from $20-$30.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.