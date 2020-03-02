Ask 2: How did Aldine get its name?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How did Aldine get its name?

Aldine, located in the northern outskirts of Houston in central Harris County, was originally built on the International-Great Northern Railroad and named for a local farm family, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

The site doesn’t offer any information about who the family was.

We did find that before Aldine got its current name, the community was known as “Greens” and then, in 1873, it was renamed to Prairie Switch due to the railroad’s northern terminus switching engines on the prairie, according to the East Aldine District -- a government entity created by the Texas Legislature.

It was sometime before 1887 when Prairie Switch became Aldine.

