New food truck Twisted Grilled Cheese now open in Greater Uptown

Looking for a new food truck to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The new arrival to Greater Uptown, called Twisted Grilled Cheese, is located at 2829 Chimney Rock Road.

According to the business's Facebook page, "TGC is a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich food truck dedicated to serving high-quality specialty grilled cheese sandwiches with a Southern twist."

On the menu, look for the Smokehouse Brisket with smoked beef brisket, pickled jalapeños, onion rings, Vermont white cheddar and aioli; the Halal Philly Grilled Cheesesteak with marinated ribeye, caramelized peppers and onions, mushrooms and provolone; or the Buffalo Chicken with chicken breast, TGC slaw, blue cheese and cheddar. Side options include soup, onion rings and waffle fries. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The new food truck has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

AB D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 2, wrote, "This is truly the best grilled cheese, and with a twist, that I have ever eaten. The first one was a surprise treat to my taste buds. I have just about tried them all and loved every bite!"

Yelper Tiffany M. added, “If you are a fellow cheese lover like myself or want some ooey-gooey goodness in your life, check out Twisted Grilled Cheese! One bite and I was hooked! Everything was fresh, made to order and definitely did not disappoint!"

Head on over to check it out: Twisted Grilled Cheese is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)

