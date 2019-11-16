Kanye and Kim take H-Town by storm: Highlights from their Texas travels, what to expect next

HOUSTON - Ahead of his anticipated Lakewood Sunday service, Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian took to the town . . H-Town that is. We've rounded up the must-see highlights of the power couple's visit. Still haven't spotted Kim and Kanye? Don't worry. There are plenty of opportunities to snag your celebrity sighting before the couple jets out of town. We break down what else you can expect from this dynamic duo this weekend.

Highlights from the couple's Texas travels

Kanye performed at Harris County Jail Friday after he arrived in Houston for a weekend service at Lakewood Church.

In a video from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the rapper can be seen performing on an elevated platform. He is surrounded by dancers in navy blue sweats.

"It was kind of a last minute request. It came from his team," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "They wanted to stop by to do an impromptu performance."

Kanye and Kim spent part of their Friday night at the Galleria in Houston shopping and ice skating.

Social media went nuts with reports of "Kimye" and their kids stopping at the Lego store, the Cheesecake Factory and the ice-skating rink.

Kim Kardashian said she was with Rodney Reed on Friday as he got news of his stay of execution.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a halt to Reed's execution which was scheduled to happen Wednesday.





What else you can expect this weekend

The much-anticipated 11 a.m. service will include a conversation between Pastor Joel Osteen and West about West’s faith journey and overcoming adversity, according to the release.

Tickets will not be required for that event.

The second service will be Sunday at 7 p.m., and this service will include a performance by West and his choir. While it is a free event, the church said anyone wanting to go to the evening service must have an e-ticket, which they can get at the TicketMaster website. Lakewood Church said free, general admission tickets to the show can be obtained through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster app beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. When buying tickets, be cautious. KPRC 2 Investigates found scalpers trying to sell those tickets from $228 all the way up to $363.

Anyone who wants to watch the service but couldn’t get a ticket will be able to watch a live stream on Joel Osteen’s Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App (Sundayservice.com) and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.





