Here's what you need to do to see Kanye West perform at Lakewood Church Sunday

HOUSTON - As most of you know by now, Kanye West is going to be at Lakewood Church on Sunday, but if you want to go, you won't be able to just waltz in.

According to a news release, there will be two services on Sunday; one at 11 a.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

The 11 a.m. service will include a conversation between Pastor Joel Osteen and West about West's faith journey and overcoming adversity, according to the release.

Tickets will not be required for that event.

The second service will be Sunday at 7 p.m., and this service will include a performance by West and his choir, the release said.

While it is a free event, the church said anyone wanting to go to the evening service must have an e-ticket, which they can get at the TicketMaster website.

Fans can get the tickets starting Saturday, but be warned, they will probably run out fast.

For anyone lucky enough to get a ticket, doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who wants to watch the service but couldn't get a ticket will be able to watch a live stream on Joel Osteen's Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App (Sundayservice.com) and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.

