Kanye West, Kim Kardashian spotted at Galleria in Houston

Kim Kardashian (left) and Kanye West (center) walk through the Galleria in Houston on Nov. 15, 2019. West (right) autographs a tennis shoe. (Photos by Allana Pullen and Instagram/iamkidretro)

HOUSTON - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spent part of their Friday night at the Galleria in Houston shopping and ice skating.

Social media went nuts with reports of "Kimye" and their kids stopping at the Lego store, the Cheesecake Factory and the ice-skating rink.

Kanye and Saint went shopping at the Lego Store in Houston today! (11.15.19)💛 pic.twitter.com/TsppBDkyLM — Photos Of KimYe 🐐👑 (@PhotosOfKanye) November 16, 2019

Kanye was really walking around galleria like nothing ... — christian (@Tlocjito_) November 16, 2019

Bro kanye at the galleria w kim and north just chillin ice skating — alyssa (@alyssairuegass) November 16, 2019

Kanye was even spotted autographing some tennis shoes.

Kanye is really signing autographs at the galleria pic.twitter.com/uzzee3egqI — Ez (@ezxdomier) November 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, West performed two concerts for inmates at the Harris County Jail.

The rapper is in Houston after being invited to perform at Lakewood Church on Sunday.

