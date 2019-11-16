Kanye West, Kim Kardashian spotted at Galleria in Houston

HOUSTON - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spent part of their Friday night at the Galleria in Houston shopping and ice skating.
Social media went nuts with reports of "Kimye" and their kids stopping at the Lego store, the Cheesecake Factory and the ice-skating rink.
Kanye was even spotted autographing some tennis shoes.
Earlier in the day, West performed two concerts for inmates at the Harris County Jail.
The rapper is in Houston after being invited to perform at Lakewood Church on Sunday.
