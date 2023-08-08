Usher reacts to Darius Jackson criticizing outfit Keke Palmer wore to his Vegas show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Usher addressed the controversy that erupted online after Keke Palmer’s partner, Darius Jackson, criticized the outfit she wore to the “Too Much” singer’s Las Vegas residency.

Usher, 44, said the viral moment was “worth talking about” in an interview with People last week.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” he continued. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

