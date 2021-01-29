Barack Obama, Tyler Perry among those writing touching tributes to late actress Cicely Tyson

FILE - Cicely Tyson poses with her award for best actress in a play for "The Trip to Bountiful," in the press room at the 67th Annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2013, in New York. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Tributes are pouring in on social media after the news of Oscar-winning actress Cicely Tyson’s passing.

Tyson, who died at 96 Thursday, wowed audiences all over the world with her performances in movies such as “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “Sonder,” according to the Associated Press.

Former President Barack Obama took the time to share photos of Tyson when she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 on his Facebook page.

When Cicely Tyson was born, doctors predicted she wouldn't make it three months because of a murmur in her heart.

“Michelle and I were honored when Cicely came to the White House to accept the Medal of Freedom, knowing she was one of the many giants upon whose shoulders we stood — a trailblazer whose legacy couldn’t be measured by her Emmys and Tony and Oscar alone, but by the barriers she broke and the dreams she made possible,” he wrote on Facebook.

Obama also added Tyson refused to take on acting roles that “reduced” Black women to their gender or their race. Instead, she would be “playing a character based on a human being.”

Actor and Director Tyler Perry said on Facebook he “fell to his knees” when he learned of Tyson’s passing.

I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman.

“She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup,” Perry wrote. “To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy.”

Other notable politicians and celebrities have also responded to Tyson’s passing, including former first lady Michelle Obama.

What struck me every time I spent time with Cicely Tyson was not necessarily her star power—though that was evident...

#CICELYTYSON - REST MY SISTER! YOUR WORK IS COMPLETE! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Kf5rnTUo6F — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 29, 2021

Rest In Paradise Cicely Tyson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xX3mwxSePl — Ciara (@ciara) January 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to the legendary #CicelyTyson. Thank you for inspiring us all. ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/2ZTVBwdxNI — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) January 29, 2021