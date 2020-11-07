Album aims to help keep Houston nightlife staple afloat during pandemic

HOUSTON – It’s a Houston nightclub staple that’s been open for over four decades. Like many other businesses impacted by the pandemic, Numbers has been temporarily closed now for months.

“The last night we were open was March 14," Rudi Bunch, the owner of Numbers Nightclub said. "We actually had a concert that night.”

As the bills continue to come in but with no customers, Bunch admits things haven’t been easy.

“It has been a struggle," Bunch said.

“Numbers is a big part of our music history in Houston," Robert Ehlinger, who said he grew up going to the nightclub explained. "Everybody who’s anybody has played at Numbers. Iggy Pop, The Cure, A Flock of Seagulls, Grace Jones, The Village People. Everybody.”

Ehlinger said with Numbers forced to temporarily close, he decided to step up and help out by producing a benefit record called Numbers Covered.

It’s a collection of more than 40 songs that have played at the night club every Friday for decades covered by various artists.

Ehlinger added that 100% of the proceeds will go to the venue while they’re shut down.

“You get a piece of history and you help keep them remaining in Houston instead of becoming history,” Ehlinger said."

“It’s an incredible feeling you know," Bunch said. "It gives us hope.”

With more than 300 copies of the album already sold, Bunch said the support has been amazing.

More than that, he’s looking forward to re-opening when it’s safe to do so.

“I miss the crowds in here having a good time," Bunch said. "That’s what I’ve loved the most in the decades I’ve been here.”

For more information and details on how to purchase the Numbers Covered album, you can visit the nightclub’s Facebook page.