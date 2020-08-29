Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe to stream global concert, The Pandemic Experience

Alief native Tobe Nwigwe is bringing fans into The Pandemic Experience. He said it will be his first and only show of 2020.

The global broadcast will feature a live performance from Tobe Nwigwe, Ivory Rogers, known as “Fat,” and producer LaNell Grant.

The concert will be streamed from the White Oak Music Hall in Houston on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

“Since we can’t go to anybody... we’re broadcasting globally to EVERYBODY!!!” Nwigwe wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this summer, Nwigwe dropped the new six-song project, “The Pandemic Project.” The songs, “Try Jesus” and “Make It Home,” carry powerful messages about the complexities of being Black, Christian and American.

In “I NEED YOU TO (BREONNA TAYLOR),” Nwigwe demands Kentucky officials “arrests the killers of Breonna Taylor.” In it, the rapper reflected the sentiment of the national movement seeking justice for the 26-year-old EMT who was killed by plainclothed officers in March.

“All of y’all who think we need more evidence is goofy,” Nwigwe raps in the song.

He also demanded justice for Elijah Mcclain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Aurora, Colorado in 2019.

Nwigwe is a first-generation Nigerian American who grew up in southwest Houston. He said his goal in life: “to make purpose popular.”

Tickets are on sale for $20. Purchase tickets here.