'Bachelorette' Alum Luke Parker Says He's 'Proud' of Madison Prewett After Fantasy Suite Ultimatum

Madison Prewett's fantasy suite ultimatum onThe Bachelor had fans comparing her to Bachelorette alum Luke Parker... and now Parker has spoken out on the commentary.

The controversial Bachelorette contestant took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise Prewett for "standing firm in her convictions" during her conversation with Bachelor Peter Weber. On Monday's episode, Prewett issued Weber an ultimatum (though she didn't want to label it as such), telling him she wouldn't be OK moving forward in their relationship if he had slept with other women in the fantasy suite. Weber confessed to Prewett -- who also revealed she was saving herself for marriage -- that he had been intimate.

"My face when the fantasy suite situation is too familiar 😂," Parker wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of himself with his mouth agape.



"With that being said I haven’t been watching this season but I got the lowdown and I am proud of @madiprew for standing firm in her convictions," Parker added. "Keep doing you girl!"

Bachelor host Chris Harrison opened up about comparisons between Prewett and Parker while speaking with ET on Tuesday.

"If you wanna just say they both gave ultimatums, that's fine. They both did," he shared. "Now the way Luke P. got to that point, [it was] misogynistic, slut-shaming. There were things that Luke P. did that led him to already be in a bad light before he got to the ultimatum that made it a lot more negative."

"But at the end of the day, they both stood by their faith, they both gave people ultimatums," Harrison added.

On The Bachelorette, Parker also received the last fantasy suite date and told Hannah that because of his faith -- and his expectations for her faith as well -- he would want to leave if she had sex with any of the other men. Though he wasn't a virgin (he explained early on in the season that he was quite sexually active during his college years, but had since found God and decided to be abstinent), Parker said he wanted the marriage bed to remain pure, and approached the conversation with Brown in a demeaning and shaming way. She sent him home, delivering her famous line, "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me." (Brown later revealed that she had been intimate with Weber).

"There is a similarity there," Harrison said of the situations, "but obviously I don't think you can compare people."

"An ultimatum does not have a negative connotation in and of itself. It's not a bad thing," he shared. "I have literally heard nobody say it's a bad thing Madison standing by her faith -- it is her body, her choice. Nobody's arguing that. The same thing with Luke P. -- you can't argue that."

The difference, for Harrison, lies in the delivery and the previous problematic comments Luke had made before his ultimatum. But he does think that the timing of Madison's ultimatum put Peter in a "tough spot."

See more in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Peter Weber on Theory He Ends Up With His Producer

Chris Harrison Explains 'The Bachelor's Latest Spinoff for Senior Citizens (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison on Comparisons Between Madison's Ultimatum and Luke Parker (Exclusive)