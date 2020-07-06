Ennio Morricone, Famed Hollywood Composer, Dead at 91

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and the soundtracks of classic Hollywood gangster movies such as The Untouchables has died. He was 91.

Morricone's longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said "the Maestro," as he was known, died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg.

During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in movies including The Untouchables by Brian de Palma, The Hateful Eight by Quentin Tarantino and The Battle of Algiers by Gillo Pontecorvo.

That Tarantino film would also win him the Oscar for best original score in 2016. In accepting that Academy Award, Morricone told the audience at the ceremony, "There is no great music without a great film that inspires it."

In total, he produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

His iconic so-called Spaghetti Western movies saw him work closely with the late Italian film director Sergio Leone.

This article was originally published by CBS News on July 6, 2020 at 4:08 a.m. ET.

