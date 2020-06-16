Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Emmy Awards

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are moving forward and has tapped Jimmy Kimmel to host.

While it's unclear whether the awards ceremony, which is set for Sunday, Sept. 20 as previously scheduled, will take place in person or will end up going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, one thing is certain: This year's broadcast will likely be noticeably different. Details for the Emmys will be announced at a later date.

“I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement Tuesday, addressing the uncertainty surrounding the Emmy telecast in the COVID-19 era. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will also serve as an executive producer.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

This marks Kimmel's third time hosting the Emmys. He previously led the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

As other major awards shows like the Oscars and the BAFTAs adapt to the realities of the coronavirus by pushing back its 2021 dates by several months, the Emmys continue to march on.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which are usually held over several days the weekend before the Primetime Emmys, will be held virtually over a few nights in September, according to the Television Academy, and will forego the annual Governors Ball events. The new format for these ceremonies is currently in development.

The TV Academy committed $1 million to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports those in the entertainment industry who are struggling to meet basic needs due to layoffs, employment furloughs and other impacts of the pandemic.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “As we strive to do the right thing for our community with these changes to our annual events, the Television Academy is also pleased to support those still in need with a $1 million donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

