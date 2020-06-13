Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya's 13th Birthday With an Epic Medieval-Themed Party

Zaya Wade got a modern-medieval-themed 13th birthday party fit for a queen! While Dwyane Wade's daughter turned a year older on May 29, it wasn't until this week that she showed off how she celebrated becoming a teenager.

"When the theme is modern medival [sic] kingdom #13," Zaya captioned a photo of herself with her famous father and stepmom Gabrielle Union. In the pic, rocking lavender braids, the birthday girl wears yellow-and-black tights with a green-and-black corset-style high-low top. Her parents also showed off their stylish take on the modern medieval theme.

"𝕊𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣✊🏾 #happypride🌈" Zaya captioned another photo of the three of them.

The former Miami Heat star also posted a photo of his daughter, as well as wishing her and everyone a "happy pride."

Union, on her end, tweeted that it was the "best day," after a fan gave her and her husband a shout out for supporting Zaya "like real parents should."

"Best day!! So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday. She was surrounded by love and had the best time! 🎊" Union wrote alongside the retweet.

Best day!! So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday 🖤 She was surrounded by love and had the best time! 🎊🥳🌈 https://t.co/NO9gcbYFGk — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 12, 2020

On her actual birthday, Zaya received the most heartwarming messages from Wade and Union, who wrote about how much they love and admire her.

"I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do," the former NBA star wrote in part. "I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️"

Union also praised Zaya for being "such an inspiration" and motivation to "get my butt up everyday and fight."

Wade introduced the world to Zaya earlier this year and opened up about the moment she shared she wanted to be referred to with female pronouns. In an interview with ET, Wade discussed his decision to share Zaya's journey publicly.

"Well, we're not the only family that deals with all the things we've spoken about. We're not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter into the world," he began, referencing his and Union's struggle to welcome their baby girl, Kaavia. "We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child."

In March, the athlete's daughter walked her first red carpet as Zaya, attending the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex.

"Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards."

