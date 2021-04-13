Save toilet paper and money with the well-reviewed BUTT BUDDY bidet

Never worry about running out of toilet paper again with the BUTT BUDDY Bidet.

Many parts of the world, including parts of Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia, regularly use bidets. Americans, however, are just catching up on the benefits of hydro hygiene in the bathroom.

You can get your very own bidet, without breaking the bank. Installing the BUTT BUDDY Bidet Toilet Attachment makes it easy to get a hygienic wash everywhere, and now you can for 17% off at $36.99.

This bidet attachment fits any standard toilet. Its design is slim enough to stay out of the way and easy to clean. Control the water pressure with the integrated control knob to get the best clean for you. It also comes with a nozzle for feminine wash.

Installation is easy. You won’t need any special tools. The bidet attaches without the need for any plumbing or electrical work. Simply install at the T-valve connection of your toilet. Make sure to follow the instructions regarding lining up the rubber washer and Teflon plumber’s tape for a secure, water-tight install. Replace your water inlet pipe with the flexible steel bidet hose, and you’ll be up and running in no time.

Aside from the benefits for yourself, you’ll also help out the environment when you consume less toilet paper. When the cool water spray does all the work, you’ll cut down your toilet paper waste and cost.

Even though it’s something your friends might not be talking about in person, people are definitely talking about it online. Amazon reviewers have left the BUTT BUDDY a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

You’ll be bursting to tell someone about your great experience with the BUTT BUDDY Bidet Toilet Attachment too when you snatch it up for just $36.99. Typically, this $44 bidet attachment is 17% off, giving you a great deal to try something new that could bring a huge benefit into your life.

