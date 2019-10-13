LIVE BLOG: Texans go head-to-head with Kansas City Chiefs

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up before playing the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a game starting at noon. See what that match up looks like here.

Last week, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. This is the third time in his career that he's gotten this honor.

Follow the play-by-play conversation on Twitter and analysis from the KPRC Sports department below.

