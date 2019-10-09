Watson gets second AFC Offensive Player of the Week nod this season

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Watson completed 28 passes for 426 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions during the team's 3-32 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. He became the first player in NFL history to achieve those stats.

In addition to his passing game, Watson ran for a total of 47 yards.

This is the third Player of the Week nod Watson has received in his career.

He is the 46th Texans player to be named Player of the Week.

