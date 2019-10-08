Is the 'Pop n' Play' cat toy worth your money?

Milo the cat tests out the "Pop n' Play" cat toy in Houston on Oct. 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Just like us, our furry family members need exercise and stimulation to keep them healthy. However, finding just the right toy to get our pets moving can be tough.

The "Pop n' Play" claims to provide a cat with "non-stop feline fun."

KPRC 2's Taniya Wright decided to test out the toy on her two cats, Milo and Milly. Here are the results.

What does it do?

The "Pop n' Play" runs on four C batteries. A purple feather pops in and out of six holes on the dome-shaped device to a chirping sound designed to stimulate your cat. It also comes with a gray mouse attachment you can use instead of the feather.

It costs $19.98 at Walmart.

Pros

The cats seemed interested in the fast-moving feather or mouse.

Cons

The motor in the "Pop n' Play" is loud. The sound alone may scare your animals, as it did Taniya's cats. If it doesn't scare them, it will likely annoy you.

Verdict

Eight paws down. Neither of Taniya's cats liked the "Pop n' Play."

