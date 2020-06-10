Island Wear issues recall on strollers due to fall and choking hazards

HOUSTON – Island Wear issued a recall on its Umbrella strollers Wednesday due to fall and choking hazards.

The recall was made after the strollers violated the federal Carriages and Strollers Safety standard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the location of the restraint system creates a large gap between the restraint and the seat. CPSC stated that the child can slip through the gap, posing a fall hazard. In addition, the covering on the grab bar can detach and expose foam, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Island Wear strollers (USCPSC)

The company will refund customers who purchased the Island Wear umbrella strollers with a grab bar and footrest. The strollers were sold in blue and multi rainbow colors. Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Island Wear for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

There have been no injuries reported linked to the strollers.

The Island Wear strollers in question were sold at Paradise Island, Outrageous Outlet and Grand Resort Wear in Ocean City, Maryland from April 2019 through October 2019 for about $20.