Where to score deals, promotions after Texans win

HOUSTON – Here are several deals and promotions Texans fans can grab when the team wins a game. All promotions will be available the day after a Texans victory.

Receive 50 percent off online pizzas, any size and any toppings at Papa Johns when you enter "Texans" as the promo code.

More than 40 Houston area Palais Royal stores are offering $20 off a $50 purchase when you say "Go Texans" or enter "Go Texans" online.

Mattress Firm is offering fans 40 percent off the Texans Mattress line and 20 percent off other store items when you say "Texans win" at any of its Houston locations. Valid for two days after each win.

If the Texans score two touchdowns fans can receive a free Jumbo Jack with the purchase of a drink at any Houston area Jack in the Box .

Houston-area Ford Dealers are offering Texans fans a chance to sit in a TORO's Ford F-150 as it leads the Houston Texans out of the tunnel on to the field on game-day at NRG Stadium.