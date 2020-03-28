Local organizers step up to help ease concerns over food insecurity

HOUSTON – Many organizations across the Houston area have stepped up to help ease the concerns over food insecurity.

Gina Moguel said her worries have multiplied recently and she has had to make food stretch for her family members.

“If kids get hungry, then we will sacrifice and let the kids eat what they can before we do,” Moguel said.

She and others lined up at the Salvation Army along Irvington Boulevard to receive boxes of supplies from the Houston Food Bank.

Aldine Independent School District had lines stretch down the block at the food distribution site on Friday morning.

“We appreciate the help," said resident Rosalyn Blake.

People of all ages said they are nervous about where their next meal will come from.

Mattress Mack said that he was inundated with calls at Gallery Furniture by seniors who said they needed help. Gallery Furniture along with Kroger are now accepting food donations through a partnership with the city of Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he and other city leaders are looking for more ways to reach people.

“We are looking at ways to partner with faith based organizations especially over the weekend to meet the needs of our kids,” Turner said.

For more information on food distribution locations and availability visit www.houstonfoodbank.org/covid19/