HOUSTON – After being forced to throw out nearly 2 million pounds of food, the Houston Food Bank is receiving several donations and needs volunteers to help.

The food bank faced a setback when their produce became contaminated by an ammonia leak. In an effort to restock the warehouse, companies like H-E-B, Kroger, Sysco and United Airlines have stepped forward with large donations.

Houston Food Bank has begun to receive donations and is calling out for help from the community. In order to quickly distribute food to those who need it most, volunteers are needed at the Portwall Warehouse to help sort and pack the incoming donations.

Over the next week, the Houston Food Bank has more than 4,000 open spots for volunteering on its calendar. Those interested in helping can register online.