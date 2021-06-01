OPEC ups crude production as economies recover

In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, May 23, 2021 that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FRANKFURT – The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed their plans to return 2.1 million barrels per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against rising demand from recovering economies around the globe.

Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Members of the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries are juggling conflicting pressures in global oil markets as they establish production levels at a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Vienna-based organization.

The combined OPEC Plus format of members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members, chief among them Russia, face concerns that renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in countries such as India, a major oil consumer, will hurt global demand and weigh on prices.

Oil producing countries made drastic cuts to support prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdown in 2020 and must now judge how much additional oil the market needs as producers slowly add more production.

The economic recovery in the US, Europe and Asia is expected to increase energy demand in the second half of the year as people travel more and increase fuel consumption. The U.S. driving season began over Memorial Day weekend and increasing numbers of Americans have been vaccinated, leaving people feeling freer to travel.

On Tuesday the price of crude rose 2.9% to $68.28 per barrel by 1200 GMT on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude rose 2.2% to $70.85 per barrel.

