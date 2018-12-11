Water covers road near East Fork of San Jacinto River as flooding peaks

Water flows over FM Road 1485 near New Caney, Texas, on Dec. 11, 2018.

NEW CANEY, Texas - Water covered a road Tuesday along the East Fork of the San Jacinto River as flooding peaked.

Video showed water covering FM Road 1485 near the border between Harris and Montgomery counties. The road becomes FM Road 2100 in Harris County.

Officials said the road was closed Tuesday morning because water was flowing over the roads near Lake Houston Park.

Authorities said the road could be closed for several days depending on flood stages. Drivers are urged to take FM Road 1960 as an alternate route.

The National Weather Service said the river crested at 64.36 feet early Tuesday and is slowly dropping. The forecast calls for the river to be below minor flood stage sometime late Wednesday.

VIDEO: Water flows over road near East Fork of San Jacinto River

