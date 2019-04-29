Humidity makes a comeback this week in Houston

HOUSTON - The low humidity of the past few weeks has been nice, but we knew it couldn’t last forever.

Houston’s typical mugginess will make a return this week, starting with Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity will make those temps feel more like the upper 80s. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

That’s pretty much the forecast for most of the week.

There are better chances of rain starting Thursday, with the best chance of rain forecast on Saturday.

