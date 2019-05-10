High-water locations reported as severe weather pummels region

HOUSTON - Several high-water locations were reported Thursday night as severe weather passed through the Houston area.
Houston police said officials are monitoring the following locations:
- Briar Forest between Eldridge & Highway 6
- 1000 block of Hammerly
- 11900 block of North Fairhollow
- 1500 block of Blalock
- 2200 Ojeman
- Hamblen Road between Northshore & Fawn Trace (Kingwood)
- Intersection of Bingle Road and Hempstead Highway
- Kingwood Drive at Royal Forest
- Kingwood Drive at Loop 494
- 3200 block of Cedar Knoll
- 3200 West Lake Houston Pkwy southbound
- A tree is reported to be down in the 900 block of St. Andrews
Houston Transtar reported the following areas as high risk:
- IH-10 East Eastbound Before MC Carty ST/US-90 Alternate
- IH-10 East Westbound After MC Carty ST/US-90 Alternate
- IH-610 South Loop Eastbound at Fannin St
- SH-288 Northbound At Southmore Blvd
- SH-288 Southbound At IH-610 South Loop
- Beltway 8-South Eastbound At US-90 Alternate S. Main
- Beltway 8-West Southbound After Hammerly Blvd
- FM-1093 Eastbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy in Fort Bend County
- FM-1093 Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy in Fort Bend County
- FM-2920 Eastbound At Bauer Rd
- FM-2920 Eastbound At Roberts Cemetery Rd
- FM-2920 Westbound At Roberts Cemetery Rd
- Westpark Tollway Eastbound at Post Oak
- East Sam Houston Tollway Northbound After Ship Channel/Toll Bridge
The Harris County Sheriff's Office listed the following areas as high-water locations:
- 7400 N. Shepherd
- W. Little York @ Stuebner Airline
- Kuykendahl Rd. @ Cypresswood Rd.
- N. Housotn Rosslyn @ Breen Dr.
- W Gulf Bank @ W. Mount Houston
- 6800 Cypresswood Dr.
- Chappel Knoll @ Mason Rd.
- 14200 Owens Rd.
- I-45 N @ Cypresswood Exit Ramp
- 590 W. Little York Rd. @ Stuebner Airline Rd.
- Paradise Valley @ Champion Forest
- Cypresswood @ Kuykendahl
- 20099 Morton Rd./Fry Rd.
- FM 1960 @ Champion Forest Dr.
- W. Montgomery Rd.
- E Cypresswood Dr. @ Lexington
- 8400 Antoine Rd.
- Old Cypresswood @ Aldine Westfield
- W. Montgomery Rd. @ W. Gulf Bank to W. Mount Houston (CLOSURE)
- I-45 North Fwy Feeder Rd. @ West Rd. to Parker Rd. (CLOSURE)
- Bauer Hockley @ Bauer (CLOSURE)
- Hunters Creek @ FM 2920 (CLOSURE)
- - FM 2920 @ Bauer (CLOSURE)
- Beltway 8 @ Clay (CLOSURE)
- N. Beltway 8 @ Aldine Westfield
- SB North Fwy feeder @ Richey Rd.
- I-10 @ McCarty Feeder
- Inbound 290 @ Huffmeister feeder
Houston police reported downed power lines at the following locations
- East Houston at Ley Road
- East Little York at Mesa Drive
