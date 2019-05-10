High-water locations reported as severe weather pummels region

HOUSTON - Several high-water locations were reported Thursday night as severe weather passed through the Houston area.

Houston police said officials are monitoring the following locations:

Briar Forest between Eldridge & Highway 6

1000 block of Hammerly

11900 block of North Fairhollow

1500 block of Blalock

2200 Ojeman

Hamblen Road between Northshore & Fawn Trace (Kingwood)

Intersection of Bingle Road and Hempstead Highway

Kingwood Drive at Royal Forest

Kingwood Drive at Loop 494

3200 block of Cedar Knoll

3200 West Lake Houston Pkwy southbound

A tree is reported to be down in the 900 block of St. Andrews

Houston Transtar reported the following areas as high risk:

IH-10 East Eastbound Before MC Carty ST/US-90 Alternate

IH-10 East Westbound After MC Carty ST/US-90 Alternate

IH-610 South Loop Eastbound at Fannin St

SH-288 Northbound At Southmore Blvd

SH-288 Southbound At IH-610 South Loop

Beltway 8-South Eastbound At US-90 Alternate S. Main

Beltway 8-West Southbound After Hammerly Blvd

FM-1093 Eastbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy in Fort Bend County

FM-1093 Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy in Fort Bend County

FM-2920 Eastbound At Bauer Rd

FM-2920 Eastbound At Roberts Cemetery Rd

FM-2920 Westbound At Roberts Cemetery Rd

Westpark Tollway Eastbound at Post Oak

East Sam Houston Tollway Northbound After Ship Channel/Toll Bridge

The Harris County Sheriff's Office listed the following areas as high-water locations:

7400 N. Shepherd

W. Little York @ Stuebner Airline

Kuykendahl Rd. @ Cypresswood Rd.

N. Housotn Rosslyn @ Breen Dr.

W Gulf Bank @ W. Mount Houston

6800 Cypresswood Dr.

Chappel Knoll @ Mason Rd.

14200 Owens Rd.

I-45 N @ Cypresswood Exit Ramp

590 W. Little York Rd. @ Stuebner Airline Rd.

Paradise Valley @ Champion Forest

Cypresswood @ Kuykendahl

20099 Morton Rd./Fry Rd.

FM 1960 @ Champion Forest Dr.

W. Montgomery Rd.

E Cypresswood Dr. @ Lexington

8400 Antoine Rd.

Old Cypresswood @ Aldine Westfield

W. Montgomery Rd. @ W. Gulf Bank to W. Mount Houston (CLOSURE)

I-45 North Fwy Feeder Rd. @ West Rd. to Parker Rd. (CLOSURE)

Bauer Hockley @ Bauer (CLOSURE)

Hunters Creek @ FM 2920 (CLOSURE)

- FM 2920 @ Bauer (CLOSURE)

Beltway 8 @ Clay (CLOSURE)

N. Beltway 8 @ Aldine Westfield

SB North Fwy feeder @ Richey Rd.

I-10 @ McCarty Feeder

Inbound 290 @ Huffmeister feeder

Houston police reported downed power lines at the following locations

East Houston at Ley Road

East Little York at Mesa Drive

