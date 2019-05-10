Weather

High-water locations reported as severe weather pummels region

By Megan Kennedy - Digital News Editor
Associated Press

HOUSTON - Several high-water locations were reported Thursday night as severe weather passed through the Houston area. 

Houston police said officials are monitoring the following locations:

  • Briar Forest between Eldridge & Highway 6
  • 1000 block of Hammerly
  • 11900 block of North Fairhollow
  • 1500 block of Blalock
  • 2200 Ojeman
  • Hamblen Road between Northshore & Fawn Trace (Kingwood) 
  • Intersection of Bingle Road and Hempstead Highway
  • Kingwood Drive at Royal Forest
  • Kingwood Drive at Loop 494
  • 3200 block of Cedar Knoll
  • 3200 West Lake Houston Pkwy southbound
  • A tree is reported to be down in the 900 block of St. Andrews

Houston Transtar reported the following areas as high risk:

  • IH-10 East Eastbound Before MC Carty ST/US-90 Alternate
  • IH-10 East Westbound After MC Carty ST/US-90 Alternate
  • IH-610 South Loop Eastbound at Fannin St
  • SH-288 Northbound At Southmore Blvd
  • SH-288 Southbound At IH-610 South Loop
  • Beltway 8-South Eastbound At US-90 Alternate S. Main
  • Beltway 8-West Southbound After Hammerly Blvd
  • FM-1093 Eastbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy in Fort Bend County
  • FM-1093 Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy in Fort Bend County
  • FM-2920 Eastbound At Bauer Rd
  • FM-2920 Eastbound At Roberts Cemetery Rd
  • FM-2920 Westbound At Roberts Cemetery Rd
  • Westpark Tollway Eastbound at Post Oak
  • East Sam Houston Tollway Northbound After Ship Channel/Toll Bridge

The Harris County Sheriff's Office listed the following areas as high-water locations: 

  • 7400 N. Shepherd
  • W. Little York @ Stuebner Airline
  • Kuykendahl Rd. @ Cypresswood Rd.
  • N. Housotn Rosslyn @ Breen Dr.
  • W Gulf Bank @ W. Mount Houston
  • 6800 Cypresswood Dr.
  • Chappel Knoll @ Mason Rd.
  • 14200 Owens Rd.
  • I-45 N @ Cypresswood Exit Ramp
  • 590 W. Little York Rd. @ Stuebner Airline Rd.
  • Paradise Valley @ Champion Forest
  • Cypresswood @ Kuykendahl
  • 20099 Morton Rd./Fry Rd.
  • FM 1960 @ Champion Forest Dr.
  • W. Montgomery Rd.
  • E Cypresswood Dr. @ Lexington
  • 8400 Antoine Rd.
  • Old Cypresswood @ Aldine Westfield
  • W. Montgomery Rd. @ W. Gulf Bank to W. Mount Houston (CLOSURE)
  • I-45 North Fwy Feeder Rd. @ West Rd. to Parker Rd. (CLOSURE)
  • Bauer Hockley @ Bauer (CLOSURE)
  • Hunters Creek @ FM 2920 (CLOSURE)
  • - FM 2920 @ Bauer (CLOSURE)
  • Beltway 8 @ Clay (CLOSURE)
  • N. Beltway 8 @ Aldine Westfield
  • SB North Fwy feeder @ Richey Rd.
  • I-10 @ McCarty Feeder
  • Inbound 290 @ Huffmeister feeder

Houston police reported downed power lines at the following locations

  • East Houston at Ley Road
  • East Little York at Mesa Drive

 

