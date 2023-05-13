Stormy Mother’s Day Weekend!

Saturday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – With the Summer feel back, which means higher humidity and showers, we’ll see a good dose of it this weekend, especially today. Our highs will be in the mid 80s with rain chances increased to the 50% probability. Umbrellas will be a required accessory both days. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s with rain today and the mid to upper 80s from Sunday into Monday.

Rain chances increased for Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston Metro within area of marginal risk for severe storms today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mother’s Day Weekend:

Today our attention turns to a major flood threat for parts of Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of the Houston Metro in a marginal area for severe storm possibility. ( 2 our of 5) Our western cities are in a flood watch all day Saturday. Don’t let your guard down because rain chances are increasing for the Houston Metro which may also prompt a flood watch for that area as well. We will have storms both days this weekend, with less for Mother’s Day.

Saturday and Sunday we have a flood watch (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heavy rain expected in the Houston Metro (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

It will stay humid and warm with daily highs mostly in the mid 80s next week. I don’t have any guaranteed dry days in the forecast.