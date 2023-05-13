Stormy Mother’s Day Weekend!

Saturday’s Forecast:
HOUSTON – With the Summer feel back, which means higher humidity and showers, we’ll see a good dose of it this weekend, especially today. Our highs will be in the mid 80s with rain chances increased to the 50% probability. Umbrellas will be a required accessory both days. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s with rain today and the mid to upper 80s from Sunday into Monday.
Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+
Mother’s Day Weekend:
Today our attention turns to a major flood threat for parts of Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of the Houston Metro in a marginal area for severe storm possibility. ( 2 our of 5) Our western cities are in a flood watch all day Saturday. Don’t let your guard down because rain chances are increasing for the Houston Metro which may also prompt a flood watch for that area as well. We will have storms both days this weekend, with less for Mother’s Day.
10-day Forecast:
It will stay humid and warm with daily highs mostly in the mid 80s next week. I don’t have any guaranteed dry days in the forecast.