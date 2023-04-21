Hear that rumble? Thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds are moving through this morning

Friday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – I’m tracking a line of storms that are moving through this morning. We’ve had several flood advisories and severe thunderstorm warnings for large hail and 60 mph winds. Lightning strikes have averaged 2,000 strikes every half hour. All of the rain moves out between 6 and 7 a.m. The actual cool front moves through this afternoon giving us a small 20% chance of additional rain.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

We have an additional chance of rain as the cool front moves through this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday is gorgeous. It’s Earth Day so head outside and enjoy our beautiful weather. We will have sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s.

11:30 to 2:30 at Buffalo Bayou Park (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s forecast:

We’re watching another low pressure disturbance that could bring rain Sunday afternoon and night in SE Texas.

Our storm track for Sunday afternoon at 3pm. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

After a short break Saturday, we may get more rain Sunday afternoon. We are not forecasting severe weather, however some heavy downpours are not out of the question. We are tracking a cold front midweek that will likely pass through Wednesday or Thursday. Keep the umbrella handy!