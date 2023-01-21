Soggy Saturday:

Keep the umbrella handy today, it’s going to be a damp and dreary day! Light to moderate rain showers have been pushing through the area, and throughout the day we will continue to see off-and-on rainfall.

It's damp.

A few thunderstorms are possible, but the severe and flood threat are very low. Temperatures are in the 50s all day with cloudy skies and a northeasterly breeze.

Heavy rain and lightning possible this afternoon

10-day forecast:

All of the rain is out late Saturday night. We’re dry Sunday with our next cold front Tuesday of next week. As you can see from below, we have a string of cool weather through Sunday of next week.