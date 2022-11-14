Severe weather and flood threat today

What is possible this Monday afternoon

Monday Forecast:

We’re tracking a cold front in west Texas, and an area of low pressure in south Texas. Both move through SE Texas today. If these systems align a certain way, we can get severe weather and possibly flooding this afternoon. The severe weather threats are tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The flood threat is for our coastal cities with 3-6″ of rain possible.

afternoon storms in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tornadoes, damaging winds & hail are possible today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our coastal cities have a low flood threat today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If these systems come in together we'll get severe weather and flooding (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The cold air stays with us all week. Our next chance of rain is Saturday.