Severe weather and flood threat today

We’re tracking a cold front in west Texas, and an area of low pressure in south Texas. Both move through SE Texas today. If these systems align a certain way, we can get severe weather and possibly flooding this afternoon. The severe weather threats are tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The flood threat is for our coastal cities with 3-6″ of rain possible.
10-day Forecast:
The cold air stays with us all week. Our next chance of rain is Saturday.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.