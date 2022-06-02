78º

Tracking a front that will bring thunderstorms this afternoon

This boundary may bring more rain Friday

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Thursday’s Forecast:

A cool front in north Texas will move south today. The line breaks apart as it gets closer to us but a few spots will get heavy rain and lightning. The chance of you get storms is 40% this afternoon.

Tracking the tropics:

Low pressure is now over water and has a 80% chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm Alex in the next two days. It is headed toward Florida where the central and southern parts of the state will get 6-8″ of rain.

10-day Forecast:

We have a chance of rain through Satruday. Now that we are in hurricane season Frank’s gives his take on what to expect.

