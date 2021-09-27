Wet Week Ahead!

Hopefully you’ve heard by now that this week is shaping up a LOT different than last week! High Pressure that brought such lovely weather the past several days is firmly rooted to our east and returning a flow of Gulf moisture. It’s certainly plenty humid and while a shower or two is likely today, the really wet pattern begins tomorrow. Here is the current set up and you can see the High to the east and a cold front out west:

Courtesy The Weather Prediction Center

The High over Texas is keeping most rain away today but that won’t be there tomorrow. We’ll have the flow off the Gulf and as the week continues that cold front moves our way--but doesn’t make it through! Here is it stuck on Thursday to our west:

Courtesy The Weather Prediction Center

The best rain days right now are Tuesday to Thursday, but some rain is in the forecast all the way into the weekend.

How Much Rain?

Right now, 3-4″ of rain over the Tuesday to Thursday time period seems reasonable, although around here we can get those heavy downpours in just an hour producing quick flash floods. The European maxes us out at 3.5″ through Thursday night:

EUROPEAN model courtesy weathermodels.com

The American model is not too much higher with 2-3″ fairly common and isolated amounts of 5″. Here is that model through Thursday night:

GFS AMERICAN MODEL courtesy tropicaltidbits

When do we get a break? Likely we’ll see lesser rain chances by the weekend and the front may limp through a week from now. But tomorrow through Thursday keep an eye to the sky (and our free weather app!). Umbrellas will definitely be your friend.

Frank

