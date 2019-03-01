Ride share passenger dead, driver critical after man crashes into car with Uber sticker

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - One person is dead and another is fighting for his life after a three-car crash in southeast Houston.

According to police, the accident happened around 1 a.m. near Pineloch Drive and Galveston Road and involved two pickup trucks and a gray Dodge sedan with an Uber sticker on it.

The driver of a gray Dodge truck was driving north on Galveston Road when he slammed into the sedan, officers say.

After the initial crash, a second pickup crashed into the vehicles, police said.

Authorities said the passenger of the sedan - who was in the backseat – was killed in the crash and the driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators later confirmed that driver was taking a ride share passenger.

Both pickup drivers were evaluated for intoxication, officers said.

The district attorney said the driver of the Dodge pickup will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The driver of the second pickup will be charged with driving under the influence.

Neither of the pickup drivers was severely injured and both are expected to be OK.

While authorities were investigating, a fourth vehicle drove through a police barricade and crashed into a patrol unit. No officers were injured and that driver was also evaluated for intoxication.

