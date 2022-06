HARRIS COUNTY – A seven-vehicle crash has shut down all but one southbound lane on I-45 North at Cypresswood Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m.

It’s not clear if there are injuries. Crews are working to clear the crash.

Drivers in the area should avoid this part of the roadway.

