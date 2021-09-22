Check your route: Driver rescued after 18-wheeler overturns in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – The driver of an 18-wheeler was rescued after the big rig overturned in north Houston Wednesday, police said.

Officers said it happened on the North Loop westbound at I-45 at around 3:15 a.m.

Police said the driver was trapped in the cab and it took crews nearly 30 minutes to get him out.

The driver appeared to have minor injuries but he was alert, conscious and talking to first responders, police said.

According to officers, traffic is being diverted onto 45 southbound.

The westbound lanes of 610 and the connector ramp to 45 northbound are closed.

Police said there is no word right now on how long the road will be closed and it could be a while.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the next few hours.