SH-288 southbound lanes reopen nearly 3 months after closure

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Good news, drivers!

The new SH-288 southbound lanes have reopened Monday.

Officials said two left lanes of the SH-288 southbound lanes from IH-610 to Bellfort Street reopened at 5 a.m. The right lane and Bellfort Street exit will remain closed at this time, officials said.

Tolling also resumed Monday. The southbound SH-288 express toll lanes from Southmore Boulevard to Beltway 8 Frontage Road will reinstate the variable-rate tolling policies that were temporarily suspended on April 18, 2021.

The lanes from 610 to West Bellfort were closed since April 20 after part of a new overpass near Holmes Road collapsed.

