Take a first look at the new technology being used to detect wrong-way drivers around Houston

HOUSTON – Houston highways will soon get a little bit safer. KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes got a first look at the new wrong-way driver detection system that will be going in at 16 new locations by the end of 2021.

There were almost 250 wrong-way driver crashes in Houston between 2015 and 2019, and according to The Texas Department of Transportation, the Lonestar state leads the nation in wrong-way driver crashes. The Texas Department of Transportation and Houston Transtar have been studying wrong-way crashes for years and have determined the locations that see the highest amount of these types of crashes:

Exit Ramp onto Pierce

Exit Ramp onto Bagby

Exit Ramp onto Jefferson

Exit Ramp to Dallas/Heiner

Exit Ramp to McKinney

Exit Ramp to Quitman/White Oak

Elgin/Tuam Exit Ramp

Chenevert Exit Ramp

Exit Ramp to Louisiana

Exit Ramp to Travis

Exit Ramp to Richmond

Exit Ramp to Main Street

Exit Ramp to Greenbriar/Shepherd

Exit Ramp to Kirby

Exit Ramp to Edloe/Buffalo Speedway

Exit Ramp to Weslayan

Research shows 2 to 3 a.m. is the worst hour for these crashes, which is just around the time the Ziarra family learned their younger brother was hit by a wrong-way driver more than 10 years ago.

“Your brother survived, but his friends died. I remember stumbling, I missed a step, my dad caught me with his arm,” Claudia Ziara, sister of David Porras, a wrong-way crash victim, remembers the moment she learned her brother David was hit by a wrong-way driver.

Nicole Baukus’ truck slammed into the car, killing 18-year-old Travis Saunders and 19-year-old Nicole Adams, and critically injuring 22-year-old David Porras on I-45 near the Woodlands in June of 2012.

“Thank goodness he was wearing his seat belt, and the airbag saved his life, but he bit into it and when the airbag deflated, it actually ripped out his teeth,” recalls Ziarra.

These crashes are devastating, not only for the victims involved but for the family members of the victims as well. According to AAA, fatal wrong-way driving crashes on our nation’s highways are a persistent and devastating threat that is only getting worse. According to the latest data analysis from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, there were 2,008 deaths from wrong-way driving crashes on divided highways between 2015 and 2018, an average of approximately 500 deaths a year.