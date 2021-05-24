TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Gulf Freeway closed at Almeda Genoa due to Hazmat situation

HOUSTON – As of 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, drivers on the city’s southeast side were continuing to face backups on I-45 Gulf Freeway heading northbound at Almeda Genoa Road.

According to Houston Transtar and the Texas Department of Transportation - Houston District all mainlanes of the freeway were blocked due to a heavy truck/ hazmat crash.

I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Almeda Genoa Rd. all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck/ hazmat crash. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qWFloevEf2 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 24, 2021

On Houston Transtar cameras, drivers can be seen forced to exit as emergency vehicles block the northbound lanes. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Neither the circumstances of the crash nor the timeline for it to be cleared are known at this point.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.