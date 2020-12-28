US-290 at Beltway closed after man gets ejected in crash, accidentally hit by deputy, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a Precinct 4 deputy constable in northwest Houston Monday.

Officers said the accident happened around 2 a.m. at 13400 Northwest Freeway when two vehicles collided on the freeway.

Investigators said both vehicles spun out of control, then a third vehicle hit one of the spinning cars, which caused the spinning car to hit a guard rail. Police said it was then that the male driver was ejected onto the opposite side of the freeway.

Investigators said the man went flying and a Precinct 4 deputy constable accidentally crashed into him in the road. It is unclear if the man was killed in the initial crash, the impact of landing in the road or the impact with the deputy.

Officers said US-290 at the Beltway will be closed for at least two to three hours.