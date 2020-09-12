4 hospitalized after crash in west Harris County

HOUSTON – Four people, including a teen and 6-year-old, were hospitalized Friday after a crash in west Harris County.

The crash was reported about 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Greenhouse and Morton roads.

Investigators said they believe a mother and her two children were traveling in an SUV when her vehicle ran a red light, hit a blue car and then slammed into a tree.

The mother, her two children and the driver of the blue car were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Police said they believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.