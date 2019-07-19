VIDEO: Watch dad's face as son throws away Alex Bregman's home run ball

Cut 4/Twitter

HOUSTON - A young Astros fan managed to get Alex Bregman’s solo home run ball in the stands at Thursday night’s game against the Angels in Anaheim, California, but threw it back, much to his father’s chagrin.

A tweet by Major League Baseball’s “spicy” account, Cut 4, shows the moment when the boy and his father claimed Bregman’s ball, and then, just moments later, the boy threw the ball into the stands below he and his father’s seats.

The ball did get back to the boy, but the father’s face after what happened is priceless.

Watch the full incident -- including the folks laughing in the background -- below.

Dad is NOT happy 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rm8xfKbjtK — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.