This is the Astros-Indians ALDS postseason schedule

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are back-to-back American League West division champions and will take on the Cleveland Indians in the 2018 American League Division Series.

The Astros secured the No. 2 overall seed and will have home-field advantage during the ALDS against the Indians.

The ALDS gets underway the first weekend of October, with game times being announced at a later date.

The Boston Red Sox will play the winner of the AL Wild Card game between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics.

Here's the 2018 ALDS schedule (home games in bold)

Friday, Oct. 5 Game 1: Indians at Astros TBD

Saturday, Oct. 6 Game 2: Indians at Astros TBD

Monday, Oct. 8: Game 3: Astros at Indians TBD

*Tuesday, Oct. 9: Game 4: Astros at Indians TBD

*Thursday, Oct. 11: Game 5: Indians at Astros TBD

*if necessary

A limited number of postseason tickets for the ALDS go on sale Friday. Click here for more information.

