'Don't you ever stop cheering!' McCullers offers Astros playoff ticket to scolded 8-year-old fan

At left, an 8-year-old Astros fan named Chloe reacts to being scolded by another fan at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 23, 2018. At right, Astros pitcher Lanc McCullers reacts to the video of Chloe.

HOUSTON - An 8-year-old cheering Astros fan who was scolded by a fan sitting below her in the stands has been offered a free ticket to the playoffs by none other than pitcher Lance McCullers.

The fan’s mother posted a video of the encounter on Facebook. In the post, she said that he daughter Chloe was cheering during the Sunday’s game when a woman turned around and shouted, “Enough!”

“This poor baby shut down,” Chloe’s mother wrote in the post, noting that her daughter suffers from a mood disorder which affects her ability to comprehend emotions. “(She was) completely defeated, and refused to cheer for the remainder of the game in fear she would get in trouble by this lady again.”

The video went viral, and even grabbed the attention of McCullers.

“Chloe, don’t you ever stop cheering!” McCullers wrote on Twitter. “I would love for you to cheer us on, as loud as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket!”

Even non-Astros fans were cheering for Chloe.


