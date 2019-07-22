J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins placed on active/physically unable to perform list

Getty Images

HOUSTON - With training camp set to begin this week and the team’s first practice slated for Thursday morning, the Houston Texans made several roster moves.

The team placed wide receivers DeAndre Carter and DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt on the active/physically unable to perform list. Those players can be activated at any time.

Both Hopkins and Watt are expected to return sometime during training camp and be ready for the season opener Monday night, Sept. 9, at New Orleans. Watt played in all 16 games last season, while Hopkins has only missed one game in his six-year NFL career.

Carter was the team’s primary return man last season but was not on the field for practice this offseason during the portion of practices viewed by the media.

The team also placed rookie tight end Kahale Warring and defensive tackle Walter Palmore on the active/non-football injury list. Linebacker Jamal Davis II was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

Editor's note: The story above has been corrected to show that Hopkins has only missed one game in his NFL career.

