Houston Astros outfielder George Springer brewed a beer for you

HOUSTON - Houston Astros outfielder George Springer recently served as an honorary brewmaster, helping to create the Budweiser Championship Reserve, which will be tapped at bars across the city and in the locker room if the team continues its postseason streak and wins the World Series.

With the release of these limited-edition kegs, this gives Houston a chance to celebrate just like the Astros.

Springer visited the Houston brewery and worked alongside AB Brew Master Rich Cooper.

"I love Houston. I love the city and the energy of the fans," Springer said. "Going to the brewery and getting to create a Budweiser reserve brew was an awesome experience that will make it even sweeter to tap those kegs when we win at the end of the long postseason road ahead of us."

Photo provided by Budweiser

"We're huge fans of George for his tenacity on the field, so we brought him to our Houston brewery to capture his energy for a special collaboration," said Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. "Our beer has always been with George and the team during their unique celebrations and now we're waiting with excitement to unlock that experience for the entire city."

