Alex Bregman dedicates Game 7 to late grandfather

Alex Bregman (right) stands next to his grandfather in this photo shared on Bregman's Instagram account Oct. 30, 2019.

HOUSTON - Game 7 has an extra special meaning for one Houston Astros player.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, third-baseman Alex Bregman dedicated the determining game of the World Series to his late grandfather.

“RIP,” Bregman wrote. “Tonight is for you.”

The post included a photo of Bregman standing next to his grandfather.

That same photo was shown during FOX’s broadcast of Game 7 while Bregman walked to home plate for his second at-bat in the bottom of the third inning.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.