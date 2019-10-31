Alex Bregman dedicates Game 7 to late grandfather

HOUSTON - Game 7 has an extra special meaning for one Houston Astros player.
In an Instagram post Wednesday, third-baseman Alex Bregman dedicated the determining game of the World Series to his late grandfather.
“RIP,” Bregman wrote. “Tonight is for you.”
The post included a photo of Bregman standing next to his grandfather.
That same photo was shown during FOX’s broadcast of Game 7 while Bregman walked to home plate for his second at-bat in the bottom of the third inning.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.