Bets on beer: Houston and New York breweries place a wager on the ALCS

HOUSTON - As the Astros and Yankees gear up for Game 4 in New York, the stakes just got higher for each of their hometown breweries.

Houston's Karbach Brewing and New York's Blue Point Brewing are placing a wager on their respective teams in the ALCS.

Here's the bet; if the Astros take the ALCS, Karbach's Astros-branded Crawford Bock will be brewed and served at Blue Point in New York. If the Yankees take the pennant, then the Karbach team must brew and serve the Yankees-branded Pinstripe Pilsner at their Houston brewery.

This is more than just a friendly wager. Back in 2017, the Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, and went on to win their first-ever world series. In 2015, the Astros beat the Yankees for the wild card.

Despite the Yankees 7-0 win against the Astros in Game 1, the Astros took it back in Game 2 with a 3-2 win at home followed by 4-1 win in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

This is shaping up to be an intense series, and you can bet that these brewers are almost as nervous as the players.



